MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Employees of Russia 's state nuclear corporation Rosatom are recovering after sustaining injuries in a blast that recently happened at a naval testing range in Russia 's Arkhangelsk region, a representative of Rosatom told Sputnik on Thursday.

"They are recovering.

Today we can note with confidence that the dynamics is positive. We hope they will recover soon," the representative said.

The accident, involving a liquid-propellant missile engine, occurred on August 8. Rosatom said the explosion and fire on an off-shore platform killed five and injured three of its employees. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the blast occurred during work on advanced weapons.