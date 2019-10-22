Rosatom Says Expects License to Build 3rd Unit of Akkuyu NPP in Turkey in Q1 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Russia 's State Nuclear Energy Corporation Rosatom is expecting to receive a license on construction of the third unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey in the first quarter of 2020 company 's Director General Alexey Likhachev said Tuesday.

"The work on the entire plant is very intense, last year the license for the first block was obtained, and the work is in full swing. On July 28, we received a license for the second block, and we have been expecting a license for the third since March. This large facility will be launched in stages," Likhachev told reporters.

The concrete basemat of the first unit, which is expected to become operational in 2023, had been completed in March 2019.