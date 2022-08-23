Rosatom Says Filed 6 Lawsuits for $3Bln Over NPP Contract Termination by Finland

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Rosatom called untrue the words of the CEO of Fennovoima, Joachim Specht, that the Russian state corporation allegedly had not yet begun legal proceedings on the situation with the Hanhikivi-1 nuclear power plant, saying that the Russian side has already filed six lawsuits totaling $3 billion.

"The information contained in the interview with Mr. Joachim Specht that Rosatom 'has not yet begun an official process' is not true. To date, Rosatom has already filed six lawsuits totaling $3 billion," Rosatom said in a statement.

The details of the lawsuits are confidential and are not subject to disclosure, the Russian state corporation noted.