MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom announced on Friday that it has received a license to build a low-power nuclear power plant in Russia's Yakutia and plans to put it into operation in 2028.

Last November, Rosatom said that it expected to receive a license to create the first modern low-power ground-based nuclear power plant in Yakutia in early 2023.

"On April 21, Rosenergoatom Concern JSC (a subsidiary of Rosatom) received a license from the Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision to locate the Yakut low-power nuclear power plant in the Ust-Yansky District of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia)," the statement said.

The NPP is expected to be put into operation in 2028, Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said in a statement.