UrduPoint.com

Rosatom Says Gets Green Light For Construction Of Low-Power NPP In Russia's Yakutia

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Rosatom Says Gets Green Light for Construction of Low-Power NPP in Russia's Yakutia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom announced on Friday that it has received a license to build a low-power nuclear power plant in Russia's Yakutia and plans to put it into operation in 2028.

Last November, Rosatom said that it expected to receive a license to create the first modern low-power ground-based nuclear power plant in Yakutia in early 2023.

"On April 21, Rosenergoatom Concern JSC (a subsidiary of Rosatom) received a license from the Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision to locate the Yakut low-power nuclear power plant in the Ust-Yansky District of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia)," the statement said.

The NPP is expected to be put into operation in 2028, Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear April November From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid Al Fitr prayers

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid Al Fitr prayers

12 minutes ago
 Hope Sudanese authorities will take measures for s ..

Hope Sudanese authorities will take measures for security of Pakistanis: Foreign ..

58 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives well-wishers on Eid A ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

2 hours ago
 Destination 2030: UNWTO and Global Tourism Economi ..

Destination 2030: UNWTO and Global Tourism Economic Forum plot stronger collabor ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed perform ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Zabeel G ..

2 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed today

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.