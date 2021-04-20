Rosatom Says Its Exclusion by Czech Republic From Dukovany NPP Tender Political

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said its exclusion by the Czech Republic from the tender for the Dukovany Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) was politically motivated and not market-like.

Earlier, Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlicek said members of the Czech government unanimously decided to exclude Rosatom from the list of candidates for participation in the tender for the construction of a new power unit at the Dukovany NPP in the country's southeast.

"Rosatom has always been a strong supporter of fair market competition, which ensures that the customer receives the best possible technological solution at the most attractive price. Excluding Rosatom from the tender to expand the Dukovany NPP in the Czech Republic is an anti-market, politically motivated decision that does not encourage the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries," Rosatom said in a statement.