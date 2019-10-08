UrduPoint.com
Rosatom Says Russian-Egyptian El Dabaa Nuclear Plant Will Be 'Safest In The World'

Tue 08th October 2019 | 10:31 PM

El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Egypt's first nuclear site developed in cooperation with the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom), will be the "safest in the world," Rosatom's deputy general director for development and international business, Kirill Komarov, said on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Nuclear Industry Suppliers Forum in Cairo

"El Dabaa plant will be the safest in the world, and Cairo has made the right decision to invest in the nuclear field," Komarov said at the opening session.

Anatoly Kovtunov, the project chief from the Russian side, said that "the [plant's] reactor can withstand all natural disasters."

The project chief from the Egyptian side, Mohamed Ramadan, in turn said that implementation was still at the Primary stage, with his country now providing the necessary financial packages and training qualified staff, officials and personnel to work at the plant.

The Nuclear Industry Suppliers Forum is running from October 8-9 in Cairo as part of the Big Industrial Week Arabia Forum.

