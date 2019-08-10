Specialists from Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom who died in an accident at a military site in the Arkhangelsk Region in Russia's northwest were aware of the dangers of the work they were doing, Rosatom told Sputnik on Saturday

Rosatom earlier said that five of its employees died in an accident that happened during tests of a liquid-propellant rocket engine at a military site in the Arkhangelsk region. The incident took place on Thursday.

"Our employees, of course, were aware of the importance and potential danger of their work, the specialists work in conditions of potential risk, which is an inherent part of all such tests," the company's press service said.