Rosatom Says UK Sanctions Against It Jeopardize International Nuclear Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Sanctions, introduced by the United Kingdom, jeopardize international nuclear security, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the UK government expanded the list of sanctions against Russia in connection with the special operation in Ukraine, adding, among others, senior executives at Russian state-owned nuclear power company Rosatom.

"UK sanctions against the leadership of Rosatom, as well as a number of companies that are part of the state corporation's group, do not contribute to productive cooperation in the nuclear field, but jeopardize international nuclear security," the statement said.

The corporation said that it has taken all measures to prevent the impact of UK sanctions on its work.

"The state corporation has taken all measures to prevent the impact of UK sanctions on Rosatom's business. In our activities, we predict various scenarios, including taking into account unprovoked and chaotic sanctions pressure, and in this regard, we take appropriate actions in advance," the corporation said.