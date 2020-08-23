Rosatom Says Will Do Its Best to Keep Astravets NPP Project Going Amid Belarus Unrest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom will do what it can to keep Astravets Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) project going amid the current situation in Belarus, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters at the Army-2020 forum.

"Everything is fine on the blocks ” on the first and second, we comply with the regulations. We really hope and we will do everything for our part so that the political events that are now taking place in Belarus do not affect either Calendar events or the main milestones in the implementation of the project of both the first and second blocks," Likhachev said, noting that the NPP's construction continues uninterrupted.