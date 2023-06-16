Rosatom Says Will Not Be Interested in US Nuclear Technology Market Soon

(@FahadShabbir)

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The nuclear technology market of the United States and Europe will stop being attractive for Russian nuclear agency Rosatom in the near future, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.

"It is clear that the European market - it will be limited both by political frameworks and by the saturation of its own technologies. The US market, as it seems, will be partly closed for us, in other places it will be so regulated that it will be of no interest to us in the end," Likhachev told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2023.