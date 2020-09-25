UrduPoint.com
Rosatom Ships Nuclear Reactor Pressure Vessel For 1st Unit Of Turkey's Akkuyu NPP

The machine-building division of Rosatom State Corporation, Atomenergomash, announced on Friday that a nuclear reactor pressure vessel for the first unit of the Turkish Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) had been completed and shipped

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The machine-building division of Rosatom State Corporation, Atomenergomash, announced on Friday that a nuclear reactor pressure vessel for the first unit of the Turkish Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) had been completed and shipped.

"Atommash plant (a part of machine-building division of Rosatom State Corporation - Atomenergomash) has already constructed and shipped a nuclear reactor pressure vessel for the first unit of the Turkish Akkuyu nuclear power plant under construction. The construction of the 330-tonnes 12-meters [39.4 feet] long reactor pressure vessel took nearly three years," the company said in a press release.

The company recalled that earlier this year, four steam generators had been shipped.

"Thus, to date, the company has shipped all the most important large-sized equipment of the first reactor pressure vessel for the fist unit of Akkuyu," the press release added.

Turkey's first-ever nuclear plant, inaugurated in April 2018, includes four nuclear power units equipped with Russian-designed generation 3+ VVER reactors. The capacity of each power unit will amount to 1200 megawatts. The first unit is expected to go into service in 2023, while the remaining three will be connected to the grid by 2026.

