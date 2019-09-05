(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom, the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, the Communications Ministry and the Far Eastern Federal University concluded an agreement on establishing an international research center for advanced nuclear technologies and joint implementation of digital economy projects on the Russky Island, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

The deal was signed on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

The center is expected to allow students and scientists from Russia's Primorsky Territory and from Asia Pacific countries to carry out research involving digital modeling of Rosatom's research systems.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.