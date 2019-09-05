UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rosatom Signs Deal To Create Int'l Nuclear Technology Center In Russia's Far East

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 04:30 AM

Rosatom Signs Deal to Create Int'l Nuclear Technology Center in Russia's Far East

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom, the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, the Communications Ministry and the Far Eastern Federal University concluded an agreement on establishing an international research center for advanced nuclear technologies and joint implementation of digital economy projects on the Russky Island, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

The deal was signed on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

The center is expected to allow students and scientists from Russia's Primorsky Territory and from Asia Pacific countries to carry out research involving digital modeling of Rosatom's research systems.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Vladivostok September Media Event From Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

UAE vehemently standing with Saudi Arabia in one t ..

3 hours ago

Dubai to host Middle East Fertility Conference

3 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy receptio ..

4 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new space ..

4 hours ago

British MPs inflict new defeat on Johnson's Brexit ..

4 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed receives Khalid bin Mohamed bin Za ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.