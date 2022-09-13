Rosatom Starts Earthworks to Build 2 New Power Units of Paks NPP in Hungary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Russia's Rosatom state nuclear corporation has begun large-scale earthworks at the site to build two new power units of the Paks Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Hungary, Alexander Merten, vice president of ASE JSC (part of Rosatom), director of the NPP construction project, told Sputnik.

"We have already started large-scale earthworks," Merten said.

In late August, the Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority issued a general license for the construction of the fifth and sixth units of the Paks II Nuclear Power Plant, the fifth reactor vessel of the Paks II nuclear power plant, and six permits for the construction of a nuclear island.