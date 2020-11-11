Rosatom Subsidiary Ex-Head on Trial for Sharing Secret Information Abroad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Taras Krokos, the former director-general of the Atommashkompleks (part of Rosatom's fuel company TVEL), is on trial, charged with passing classified information abroad, the press service of Russia's Novouralsk city court told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Today was the first court hearing. It finished a short time ago," the court said.

Krokos is accused of committing a crime that violates an article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on illegal export from the Russian Federation or transfer to a foreign organization of equipment, technologies, scientific and technical information that can be used for creation of weapons of mass destruction.

If found guilty, he faces up to seven years in prison.

Atommashkompleks is a machine-building enterprise that designs and manufactures specialized equipment used in the nuclear industry, oil and gas industries. It also provides services in the field of construction, for the repair and installation of equipment, development and production of products for the electrical engineering industry.