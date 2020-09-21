Rosatom to Build Eco-Tech Park at Site of Defunct Siberian Chemical Plant

Russia's state nuclear agency, Rosatom, is planning to build a hi-tech environment-friendly park in the town of Usolye-Sibirskoye in the Siberian region of Irkutsk, which has recently made headlines due to chemical waste being improperly stored after a local chemical plant went defunct, Rosatom's First Deputy Director General for International Business Kirill Komarov said on Monday

Rosatom's subsidiary, the Federal Environmental Operator (FEO), has been eliminating environmental damage resulting from the plant since late July.

"Rosatom has plans to create one of the seven eco-hi-tech parks [in Usolye-Sibirskoye] aimed at processing the heritage that we are extracting today across the territory of the plant," Komarov said at a meeting of the region's environmental commission.

The Usolyekhimprom chemical plant had been a key enterprise in Usolye-Sibirskoye since 1936. The plant ceased activities in 2010 and was declared bankrupt seven years later. A significant amount of waste was placed in underground tanks, which resulted in soil and underground waters being saturated with hazardous chemicals.