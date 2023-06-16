Rosatom to Build Wind Farms With 500MW Capacity in Vietnam - CEO

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) NovaWind, a division of Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom focused on wind energy, intends to build several wind farms in Vietnam with a total capacity of at least 500 MW, CEO Grigoriy Nazarov said on Thursday.

"At least 500 MW," he told reporters on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in response to a question about the potential capacity of the planned wind farms.

This year, NovaWind is scheduled to open a representative office in Vietnam.

Wind energy is the one of Rosatom's major areas of focus aside from nuclear energy.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.