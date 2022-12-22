Rosatom to Demand Compensation From Helsinki for Construction Termination of Hanhikivi NPP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom will use the right to demand compensation from Helsinki for the termination of the contract for the construction of the Hanhikivi nuclear power plant, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.

Last week, the Dispute Review board declared unlawful the decision of Finnish nuclear power company Fennovoima to unilaterally terminate the contract with Rosatom for the construction of the Hanhikivi NPP. This decision gives Rosatom the right to claim damages.

"And we will definitely use this right," Likhachev said, commenting on the decision of the Dispute Review Board.