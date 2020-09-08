Rosatom to Deploy Nuclear Icebreaker Arktika in November - Draft Project

Russian nuclear energy state corporation Rosatom is set to put nuclear icebreaker Arktika into operation in November with a slightly lighter power capacity than originally planned, according to a Russian government's draft project released on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Russian nuclear energy state corporation Rosatom is set to put nuclear icebreaker Arktika into operation in November with a slightly lighter power capacity than originally planned, according to a Russian government's draft project released on Tuesday.

"The power during the deployment in 2020 will be 50 MW ... The deployment date is 2020," the draft project, developed by Rosatom, said.

According to Rosatom, the icebreaker will enter into service on November 5 and its capacity will increase to 60 MW next year.

Arktika was initially scheduled to be deployed in May, but the date has been postponed due to discovered malfunctions with one of the eclectic motors.

The decrease of power to 50 MW will result in a slight drop in Arktika's icebreaking capacity and speed.

Arktika-class nuclear icebreakers will be able to escort caravans of ships in Arctic conditions, breaking up to three meters of ice while accompanying vessels carrying hydrocarbon raw materials from the Yamal and Gydan peninsulas and the Kara Sea shelf to the markets of the Asia-Pacific region.