Rosatom To Set Up Working Group With UAE On Low-Capacity Nuclear Power Plants - Head

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2022 | 01:43 PM

Russia's state-owned nuclear company Rosatom and the UAE will set up a working group to study the possibility of using low-capacity nuclear power plants in the Arab country, Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said on Tuesday

In an interview with the RT broadcaster, the agency's head said that foreign countries are showing great interest in Russian projects of such power plants.

"In particular, our partners from the UAE Nuclear Energy Corporation asked us questions about the parameters of these plants, about the conditions under which we can make such deliveries. We discussed everything and decided to create a joint working group to study the possibility of using (low-capacity) nuclear power plants in the UAE," Likhachev said.

