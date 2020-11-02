UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rosatom Wants To Develop Superconductors For Quantum Computers By 2024

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Rosatom Wants to Develop Superconductors for Quantum Computers by 2024

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The Russia-based A.A. Bochvar High-technology Research Institute of Inorganic Materials (VNIINM), a part of the state atomic energy corporation, Rosatom, is planning to manufacture its own superconductors for Russia's future quantum computers by 2024, according to Rosatom's official corporate newspaper.

The institute is working together with the National University of Science and Technology MISIS, the main developer of quantum computers in the country.

"The VNIINM aims to develop technology and create manufacture semi-finished products by 2024," Strana Rosatom said.

The institute's specialists are considering using titanium-based alloys and have already come up with a cutting-edge superconductor design: a semirigid niobium-titanium tube with extremely thin walls of about 100 microns (0.0039 inches), housing a 200-micron (0.0078-inch) conductor inside.

Quantum computers are highly advanced computational devices employing quantum phenomena to solve computational problems that are way beyond the capacity of ordinary computers.

Russia is planning to develop its own quantum computer by 2024.

Related Topics

Technology Russia National University Housing

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Victoria I ..

3 minutes ago

DGCX registers strong interest in G6 currencies an ..

18 minutes ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 35 ..

31 minutes ago

EPA’s Manassah platform brings 9 Emirati publish ..

33 minutes ago

DFM International Investor Roadshow 2020 to take p ..

33 minutes ago

Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority r ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.