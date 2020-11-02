Rosatom Wants to Develop Superconductors for Quantum Computers by 2024

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The Russia-based A.A. Bochvar High-technology Research Institute of Inorganic Materials (VNIINM), a part of the state atomic energy corporation, Rosatom, is planning to manufacture its own superconductors for Russia's future quantum computers by 2024, according to Rosatom's official corporate newspaper.

The institute is working together with the National University of Science and Technology MISIS, the main developer of quantum computers in the country.

"The VNIINM aims to develop technology and create manufacture semi-finished products by 2024," Strana Rosatom said.

The institute's specialists are considering using titanium-based alloys and have already come up with a cutting-edge superconductor design: a semirigid niobium-titanium tube with extremely thin walls of about 100 microns (0.0039 inches), housing a 200-micron (0.0078-inch) conductor inside.

Quantum computers are highly advanced computational devices employing quantum phenomena to solve computational problems that are way beyond the capacity of ordinary computers.

Russia is planning to develop its own quantum computer by 2024.