MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russia's largest nuclear energy corporation Rosatom on Wednesday commended the European Commission's move to label nuclear energy environmentally neutral.

Earlier in the day, the European Commission presented a Taxonomy Complementary Climate Delegated Act on climate change mitigation and adaptation, designating nuclear energy as green and capable of propelling the green transition strategy.

"Nuclear energy has always been regarded as a low-carbon energy source in Russia. At the end of 2021, Russian government introduced a national taxonomy, marking the peaceful atom with a green status.

We are pleased to note that the European Union has begun real movement in the same direction," Rosatom said.

Thirty-eight Russian nuclear power plants reduce carbon emission by 110 million tonnes per year. The world's nuclear power plants reduce carbon pollution by 2 billion tonnes yearly, according to Rosatom.

The new classification enables construction of new nuclear power plants by 2045, and provides possibilities of extending the service life of existing facilities by 2040. The European Council and the EU Parliament are expected to scrutinize the new taxonomy. If there are no objections, it will go into effect on January 1, 2023.