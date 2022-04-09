UrduPoint.com

Rosatom Works With Emirati Logistics Company On Pilot Project In Arctic - Foreign Ministry

April 09, 2022

Rosatom Works With Emirati Logistics Company on Pilot Project in Arctic - Foreign Ministry

Russian atomic agency Rosatom and Emirati logistics company DP World are working on a pilot project transporting goods between northwestern Europe and East Asia along the Northern Sea Route (NSR), Nikolai Korchunov, the ambassador-at-large of the Russian foreign ministry and a senior official of the Arctic Council, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) Russian atomic agency Rosatom and Emirati logistics company DP World are working on a pilot project transporting goods between northwestern Europe and East Asia along the Northern Sea Route (NSR), Nikolai Korchunov, the ambassador-at-large of the Russian foreign ministry and a senior official of the Arctic Council, told Sputnik.

"The work within the agreement signed last July between Rosatom and DP World corporation on the pilot container shipping between northwestern Europe and East Asia is underway," Korchunov said.

The development of the NSR in the Arctic is vital to establishing an uninterrupted functioning of the global economy in a time when "the European market is losing its attractiveness given both unclear prospects of economic growth and significant political and legal risks," he noted.

The NSR, stretching for nearly 3,500 miles, connects the Barents sea and the Bering strait and is the shortest route between Europe and Asia, as well as the Far East and the European part of Russia.

