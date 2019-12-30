(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The portfolio of Rosatom's 10-year foreign orders will reach $133-135 billion in 2019, Alexey Likhachev, the director general of the Russian nuclear energy corporation, said on Monday.

"The portfolio of [10-year] foreign orders will remain within the range of $133-135 billion," Likhachev told reporters.

It reached $133.

2 billion in 2018.

The 10-year order portfolio includes projects that should be implemented within 10 years. Rosatom's foreign order portfolio is comprised not only of contracts for nuclear energy units construction, but contracts covering other sectors of the peaceful use of the nuclear energy as well. Rosatom is currently working on 36 energy units of nuclear power plants across the world.