MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Floating nuclear power units (FPUs) could become one of Rosatom's main export items, the company 's director general, Alexey Likhachev, said on Friday.

He was speaking at the send-off ceremony for the world's first floating power unit, Akademik Lomonosov, which is now sailing to Chukotka where it will serve as an energy source.

"I strongly hope that an already-optimized unit will become one of the elements of our overseas sales in the next decade," Likhachev said.

According to him, foreign partners show a considerable interest toward Russian FPUs, which will help provide electricity to island and coastal nations throughout the world.

The development of floating nuclear power units started in 2000, while the construction of Akademik Lomonosov began in 2007. The unit has two KLT-40C reactors, similar to the ones used on icebreaker vessels and capable of providing enough energy for a city populated by 200,000 people.