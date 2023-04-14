MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The international contract portfolio of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom was estimated at $200.8 billion in 2022, while its revenue reached $11.8 billion, the company's official newspaper, Strana Rosatom, reported on Thursday.

Rosatom's fuel company TVEL, one of the world's largest producers of nuclear fuel, and TENEX, one of the world's leading suppliers of uranium products, "performed miracles in 2022 in terms of holding foreign contracts and in development of new types of activities," Rosatom's senior executive Kirill Komarov was quoted as saying by the gazette.

Russian First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Sergei Kiriyenko said earlier in the day that Rosatom should find its place in the changing world and outline the decisions and breakthroughs that could help the company get ahead of its competitors.

Rosatom has active contracts in Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Bangladesh, China, Myanmar, and a number of other countries. The Russian nuclear giant is also considering closer cooperation with Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Central American and African countries.

In March, Rosatom and the China Atomic Energy Authority signed a long-term cooperation program.