MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Russia's nuclear fuel company, TVEL, a part of state atomic energy corporation Rosatom, on Wednesday announced signing a supplement agreement with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited to their fuel supply contract to introduce a new fuel to two power units at the Kudankulam nuclear power plant (NPP).

The Kudankulam NPP is being built in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu by Nuclear Power Corporation of India and Rosatom.

"TVEL Fuel Company of Rosatom and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) have signed a supplement agreement to the fuel supply contract, aimed at the implementation of a comprehensive engineering project, including introduction of the new TVS-2M nuclear fuel and elongation of the fuel cycle from 12 to 18 months for both operating VVER-1000 reactors of Kudankulam NPP," the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the new TVS-2M fuel assemblies are more reliable and cost-effective than the currently supplied UTVS fuel model.

"Everything that we offer to our Indian partners is focused on obtaining economic benefits from nuclear power units operation. The efficiency is achieved due to the increased uranium content in a fuel bundle, reducing the amount of spent nuclear fuel and increasing duration of the fuel campaign from three to four and a half years," TVEL President Natalia Nikipelova said.

TVEL has already implemented similar projects at the Tianwan NPP in China.