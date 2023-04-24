MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Dozens of countries have shown interest in projects of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom on floating nuclear power plants (NPP), Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.

"There are dozens of countries (interested in Rosatom's projects of floating NPPs) and these are very different countries ... For instance, it is Brazil, Argentina," Likhachev at the Federal education Marathon Znanie (Knowledge).

Rosatom is developing projects of floating NPPs that are adapted to the climate and the environment of particular locations, the head of the corporation added.

The Russian corporation is also successfully fulfilling the state defense order that has significantly increased over the past months, according to Likhachev.

"The first and main objective that we are fulfilling remains the state defense order. We have always fulfilled it to 100%. I think that you understand that the workload has increased over the past months, but we are coping with that," Likhachev stated.

Rosatom has been modernizing Russia's defense capabilities, while also participating in the manufacture of conventional weapons, the director general said.

Russia has been actively developing the technology of floating NPPs. In 2020, the country commissioned the world's first industrial floating thermal nuclear power plant, the Akademik Lomonosov designed to provide additional electricity to some of Russia's most remote regions.