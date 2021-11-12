UrduPoint.com

Rosatom's Head Says EU Will Have To Classify Nuclear Energy As Green

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 02:00 AM

Rosatom's Head Says EU Will Have to Classify Nuclear Energy as Green

GLASGOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Nuclear power plants in the European Union (EU) will eventually be classified as "green" energy sources, the head of Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, said on Thursday.

"The EU will have to include nuclear power plants in the taxonomy (of low-carbon emission energy sources)," Likhachev said on the sidelines of COP26.

Likhachev explained that in many EU countries, especially in Eastern Europe, the share of nuclear generation reaches 50%, and even more in France. He also noted that nuclear energy has already been recognized as "green" in Russia.

The EU is working to diversify its energy sources, including green energy, especially after what can be called the most significant gas price spikes that European economies, damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, saw in recent decades. According to the European Commission's Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, the crisis, which emerged as a result of Europe's dependency on fossil fuels and natural gas, has not affected green energy sources, as their prices "have stayed low and stable."

Related Topics

Russia Europe Nuclear France European Union Price Gas Share

Recent Stories

UAE remains committed to global climate action: Mo ..

UAE remains committed to global climate action: Mohammed bin Rashid

1 hour ago
 We look forward to working with international comm ..

We look forward to working with international community to create sustainable fu ..

1 hour ago
 ADNEC announces pledge for Net Zero carbon emissio ..

ADNEC announces pledge for Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050

1 hour ago
 President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
 UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day ..

UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day at Jiu-Jitsu World Championshi ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final come ..

Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final comes to an end

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.