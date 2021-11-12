GLASGOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Nuclear power plants in the European Union (EU) will eventually be classified as "green" energy sources, the head of Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, said on Thursday.

"The EU will have to include nuclear power plants in the taxonomy (of low-carbon emission energy sources)," Likhachev said on the sidelines of COP26.

Likhachev explained that in many EU countries, especially in Eastern Europe, the share of nuclear generation reaches 50%, and even more in France. He also noted that nuclear energy has already been recognized as "green" in Russia.

The EU is working to diversify its energy sources, including green energy, especially after what can be called the most significant gas price spikes that European economies, damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, saw in recent decades. According to the European Commission's Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, the crisis, which emerged as a result of Europe's dependency on fossil fuels and natural gas, has not affected green energy sources, as their prices "have stayed low and stable."