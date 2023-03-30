UrduPoint.com

Rosatom's Part In Paks-2 NPP Construction Will Not Be Reduced - Russian Ambassador

Published March 30, 2023

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) There are no fears that the share of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom in the construction of new units of the Paks Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Hungary will be reduced in favor of French company Framatome, Russian Ambassador to Budapest Yevgeny Stanislavov said in an interview with Sputnik.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto denied media reports that the Hungarian side allegedly wants to stop cooperation with Rosatom in the construction of the Paks-2 NPP. According to him, talks to expand Framatome's share in the construction of new units are caused by the German government blocking the issuance of a permit to Siemens to supply a process control system, which, under the contract, was to be supplied by the German-French concern.

"There are no such fears (that the participation of the French company will be increased at the expense of Rosatom). For the production of part of NPP equipment, firms from Germany and France were selected, which are now still ready to fulfill this profitable order. The problem is that the German government is delaying the issuance of the necessary permits, using various far-fetched pretexts for this," Stanislavov said.

The actual construction of the Paks-2 NPP is expected to start in the fall of 2023, and the corresponding construction license has already been obtained for this. A Rosatom subsidiary is the general contractor.

