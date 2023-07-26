Open Menu

Rosatom's Subsidiary Finishing Uranium Processing Plant In Tanzania - Russian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Rosatom's Subsidiary Finishing Uranium Processing Plant in Tanzania - Russian Ambassador

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) A subsidiary of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is finishing the construction of a uranium processing plant in Tanzania and will move to a serious industrial volume of its extraction and processing in the coming years, Russian Ambassador to Tanzania Andrey Avetisyan told Sputnik.

"Rosatom's subsidiary Mantra is running a uranium mining project in Tanzania. As far as I know, they are currently finishing the construction of a uranium processing plant, and in the coming months, I think, we will hear that this small pilot project has been launched," Avetisyan said.

"In the coming years, if it develops successfully, the company will move to a serious industrial volume of uranium mining and processing," he added.

Rosatom told Sputnik ahead of the second Russia-Africa Summit, due July 27-28 in St. Petersburg, that the corporation plans to launch uranium ore mining and processing in Tanzania in 2023-2025.

