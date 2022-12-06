UrduPoint.com

Rosatom's Subsidiary Signs Contract To Supply Uranium To Brazilian NPP Angra In 2023-2027

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Internexco GmbH, a subsidiary of Rosatom's TENEX, signed a contract with Brazilian state-owned company Industrias Nucleares do Brasil for the full supply of enriched uranium to Brazilian nuclear power plant Angra in 2023-2027, Rosatom said on Tuesday.

"The contract was the result of an open international tender. This is the first long-term contract with Brazil for the supply of enriched uranium products in the history of the state corporation, which opens access to the largest market for uranium products in the Latin American region," Rosatom said on Telegram.

