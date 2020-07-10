MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The TVEL fuel company of Russia's Rosatom nuclear corporation has fulfilled deliveries of nuclear fuel to foreign nuclear power plants (NPPs) in line with the schedule despite the COVID-19 pandemic, TVEL President Natalia Nikipelova told Sputnik in an interview.

"We are not decreasing our business activities amid serious restrictions. The nuclear fuel deliveries to Russian NPPs and foreign customers are taking place in full accordance with the contractual obligations. During the pandemic, all the fuel has been delivered to the NPPs in time and accepted without complaints," Nikipelova said.