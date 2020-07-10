UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rosatom's TVEL Says Fulfilled Nuclear Fuel Deliveries To Foreign NPPs Despite COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 5 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 05:20 AM

Rosatom's TVEL Says Fulfilled Nuclear Fuel Deliveries to Foreign NPPs Despite COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The TVEL fuel company of Russia's Rosatom nuclear corporation has fulfilled deliveries of nuclear fuel to foreign nuclear power plants (NPPs) in line with the schedule despite the COVID-19 pandemic, TVEL President Natalia Nikipelova told Sputnik in an interview.

"We are not decreasing our business activities amid serious restrictions. The nuclear fuel deliveries to Russian NPPs and foreign customers are taking place in full accordance with the contractual obligations. During the pandemic, all the fuel has been delivered to the NPPs in time and accepted without complaints," Nikipelova said.

Related Topics

Business Russia Nuclear Company All

Recent Stories

Obituary: Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi

3 hours ago

2019-2020 academic year was unprecedented: Hussain ..

5 hours ago

&#039;Together We Are Good&#039; expands its healt ..

5 hours ago

Pakistan sharing weekly data on locust control wit ..

4 hours ago

Municipal committee names 8 roads of Qasimabad aft ..

4 hours ago

Rs.26 bln requires for purchasing plane, vehicles, ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.