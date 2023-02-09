MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Arctic Lithium, a joint venture of Russia's Rosatom and Nornikel, received an exploration and production license for the Polmostundra lithium deposit in the Murmansk region, Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Alexander Kozlov said on Wednesday.

"Arctic Lithium (received) a license for the exploration and production... at the Polmostundra deposit," he wrote on his Telegram.

Earlier in the day, Nornikel said that another venture jointly established with Rosatom received an exploration permission for the Kolmozersk lithium deposit in the same region.

"Apart from lithium, which is used, for example, for batteries production, both deposits contain niobium, which is needed for the production of superconductors, and tantalum, which is necessary for the chemical industry," Kozlov added.

According to the Russian trade ministry, mining at the Polmostundra deposit and industrial processing of lithium will begin this year as a pilot project. In 2023, the volumes of production are expected to reach 1,000 tons, and by 2026 will increase to 20,000 tons in lithium carbonate equivalent. Specialists are now finalizing technological issues and selecting equipment, the ministry said.