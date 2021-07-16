MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Helicopters of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) are searching for the An-28 plane that went missing in the Tomsk region on Friday, the emergency services told Sputnik.

The An-28 plane with 17 people aboard went missing earlier in the day.

"Rosaviatsia helicopters are operating along the flight route," a spokesman of the emergency services said.