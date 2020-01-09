Rosaviatsia Recommends Russian Air Carriers to Tighten Safety of Flights to Middle East

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) on Thursday warned domestic air carriers about the threat to the safety of flights to the middle East due to military operations and the volatile socio-political situation in the region, and recommended that additional security measures should be taken.

"At present, in the Middle East region, including the Persian and Oman gulfs, where Russian civil aviation aircraft operate, conditions have arisen that are characterized by additional threats to the safety of flights in connection with the ongoing hostilities, as well as the aggravated socio-political situation in the region," Rosaviatsia said.

"It is recommended that aircraft operators take additional safety measures taking into account the operational situation in the area and along the international air traffic routes," the agency added.