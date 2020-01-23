UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rosaviatsia Says Tehran Guarantees Flight Safety In Iranian Airspace

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 09:59 PM

Rosaviatsia Says Tehran Guarantees Flight Safety in Iranian Airspace

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) said Thursday it had been informed by Iranian air transport authorities that all air carriers can resume flights in the Iranian airspace after the revision of safety rules in the wake of the Ukrainian passenger plane tragedy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) said Thursday it had been informed by Iranian air transport authorities that all air carriers can resume flights in the Iranian airspace after the revision of safety rules in the wake of the Ukrainian passenger plane tragedy.

"The Iranian aviation authorities have informed us that, after identifying the main causes of the crash of Flight PS752, an assessment of the existing safety risks and an appropriate corrective action plan was developed," the Russian agency said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Iranian side assured that the current state of flight safety in the Iranian airspace and airports had normalized, and all air carriers, including the Russian airlines, can resume flights in normal mode, as before.

The Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed on January 8 near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 people on board. According to official data, 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three UK nationals were among the victims.

The Iranian military later admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile in anticipation of a US retaliation to Iran's attack against US bases in neighboring Iraq.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Iran Russia Iraq Tehran United Kingdom January All Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.