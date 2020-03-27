Rosaviatsiya to Make Decisions on Flights for Evacuating Foreigners From Russia - Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) will make decisions on flights for the evacuation of foreign citizens from Russia, while the government will decide on other flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian cabinet's press service said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Russian government tasked Rosaviatsiya with banning all regular and charter international flights starting from Friday, apart from those for bringing Russians back home from abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Permits for other types of flights will be issued only in line with separate decisions of the Russian government," the cabinet said in a statement.