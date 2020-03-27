UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rosaviatsiya To Make Decisions On Flights For Evacuating Foreigners From Russia - Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 04:20 AM

Rosaviatsiya to Make Decisions on Flights for Evacuating Foreigners From Russia - Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) will make decisions on flights for the evacuation of foreign citizens from Russia, while the government will decide on other flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian cabinet's press service said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Russian government tasked Rosaviatsiya with banning all regular and charter international flights starting from Friday, apart from those for bringing Russians back home from abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Permits for other types of flights will be issued only in line with separate decisions of the Russian government," the cabinet said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia All From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maximum of 30 percent of private entities&#039; wo ..

2 hours ago

National Disinfection Programme aims to protect he ..

2 hours ago

UAE to activate remote work system from March 29 f ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE&#039;s gold reserve hits AED5.615 bn in Febr ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of India review ..

3 hours ago

National committee constituted to address the impa ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.