Rosbalt Correspondents Detained in Downtown Moscow - Editor-in-Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Rosbalt news agency correspondents Alexey Voloshinov and Stanislav Koryagin were detained during an unauthorized rally in downtown Moscow's Dmitrovsky Lane, the agency's editor-in-chief Nikolai Ulyanov told Sputnik.

After the sentencing of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, his supporters began to call for an unauthorized rally in the center of Moscow. Riot police stopped the protest in Dmitrovsky Lane using force, then detentions began. A Sputnik correspondent reported that two people in "Press" vests had been detained in Dmitrovsky Lane.

"Alexey and Stanislav were detained. The guys had editorial IDs and assignments, in addition to vests with the inscription 'Press'. They are being taken to the Konkovo police station," Ulyanov said.