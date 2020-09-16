MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The Roscongress Foundation, a major national event organizer, will help distribute the Russian COVID-19 vaccine among interested countries once all the trials are completed, CEO Alexander Stuglev told Sputnik, noting that several African nations have already expressed intentions to purchase the drug.

"As soon as the Russian vaccine against coronavirus goes through all the necessary trials and is approved by the relevant authorities, Roscongress will provide all the assistance necessary for its distribution among the interested partners. Such interest has been already indicated by some of our colleagues in Africa," Stuglev, who also heads the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum's Coordinating Council, said.

According to Stuglev, Roscongress has already joined efforts to promote Avifavir, the first Russian drug against COVID-19, in international markets.

"Obviously, the first task in the current situation is the safety of people's health and lives.

Many countries are now actively working on the creation of vaccines and other drugs that will lead to the lift of movement restrictions and gradual economic recovery," he explained.

The issue, he went on, is "especially pertinent" for a range of African states that are not fully ready to tackle the pandemic.

"Russia has the necessary experience and expertise to produce high-quality and effective medicine. We can mention successful cooperation between Russia and the African states regarding the production and shipping of the Russian vaccine against Ebola," the Roscongress CEO added.

In August, Russia registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. According to the health ministry, Sputnik V is safe and has proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus. The vaccine is yet to complete the required Phase 3 of clinical trials.