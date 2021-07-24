UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The Mission Control Center of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos made two adjustments to the flight route of the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module on its way to the International Space Station (ISS), the space agency said on Saturday.

"On Friday, July 23, the Nauka module flight control group specialists at the Mission Control Center conducted two correctional maneuvers of the module that was launched to the International Space Station on Wednesday. The next burns for further orbit formation are planned for July 24," the statement read.

The first maneuvers were conducted on July 22. The Nauka's docking to the ISS is scheduled on July 29.

Earlier in the week, Russian and foreign media reported on the inconsistencies of the module's systems.

The module is insured for 9.2 billion roubles ($124.7 million) against extraordinary situations.

More Stories From World

