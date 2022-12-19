Roscosmos Can Launch Rescue Craft to ISS in February If Needed

The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos said Monday he could push forward to February 19 the launch of a spacecraft, should there be concerns about the damaged Soyuz MS-22 crewed capsule, docked at the International Space Station.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos said Monday he could push forward to February 19 the launch of a spacecraft, should there be concerns about the damaged Soyuz MS-22 crewed capsule, docked at the International Space Station.

Yuri Borisov told Rossiya 24 television channel that the replacement Soyuz MS-23 craft would be ready by March 16. It is currently undergoing pre-flight checks at the Baikonur space port in Kazakhstan.

"If events take a different turn, then of course we will go for another option: We will prepare another craft faster. We will push the planned March launch forward to February 19," Borisov said.

The MS-22 craft remains operational, the space chief argued.

A Roscosmos panel will decide on December 27 whether the damaged Soyuz is fit for flying the ISS crew back to Earth in March.

The space agency has been on alert after the Soyuz capsule started leaking coolant into space on Thursday. The leak may have been caused by space junk or a micrometeoroid, which is a tiny fragment of an asteroid traveling at a very high speed.

Borisov said that the hole in the external part of Soyuz's cooling system was only a fraction of a millimeter in size. The temperature in the habitable unit never exceeded 30 degrees Celsius (86F), while its instrument assembly unit saw the temperature rise to 40 degrees (104F) before it was stabilized.