UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Can Launch Rescue Craft To ISS In February If Needed

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2022 | 09:18 PM

Roscosmos Can Launch Rescue Craft to ISS in February If Needed

The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos said Monday he could push forward to February 19 the launch of a spacecraft, should there be concerns about the damaged Soyuz MS-22 crewed capsule, docked at the International Space Station.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos said Monday he could push forward to February 19 the launch of a spacecraft, should there be concerns about the damaged Soyuz MS-22 crewed capsule, docked at the International Space Station.

Yuri Borisov told Rossiya 24 television channel that the replacement Soyuz MS-23 craft would be ready by March 16. It is currently undergoing pre-flight checks at the Baikonur space port in Kazakhstan.

"If events take a different turn, then of course we will go for another option: We will prepare another craft faster. We will push the planned March launch forward to February 19," Borisov said.

The MS-22 craft remains operational, the space chief argued.

A Roscosmos panel will decide on December 27 whether the damaged Soyuz is fit for flying the ISS crew back to Earth in March.

The space agency has been on alert after the Soyuz capsule started leaking coolant into space on Thursday. The leak may have been caused by space junk or a micrometeoroid, which is a tiny fragment of an asteroid traveling at a very high speed.

Borisov said that the hole in the external part of Soyuz's cooling system was only a fraction of a millimeter in size. The temperature in the habitable unit never exceeded 30 degrees Celsius (86F), while its instrument assembly unit saw the temperature rise to 40 degrees (104F) before it was stabilized.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Alert Kazakhstan February March May December TV

Recent Stories

UN Chief Says to Convene 'Climate Ambition Summit' ..

UN Chief Says to Convene 'Climate Ambition Summit' in September 2023

4 minutes ago
 German gas giant's shareholders back nationalisati ..

German gas giant's shareholders back nationalisation

4 minutes ago
 Canada Starts Seizure of $26Mln in Assets of Russi ..

Canada Starts Seizure of $26Mln in Assets of Russian Tycoon Abramovich - Global ..

4 minutes ago
 300 terror incidents show poor law & order situati ..

300 terror incidents show poor law & order situation in KP: Rana Sana

10 minutes ago
 UK Charities Urge Gov't to Tax Wealth as Number of ..

UK Charities Urge Gov't to Tax Wealth as Number of Billionaires Grows

10 minutes ago
 Sixth Annual Ceremony in Honor of Murdered Russian ..

Sixth Annual Ceremony in Honor of Murdered Russian Ambassador Karlov Takes Place ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.