Roscosmos Cancels 1st Contract on Production of 'Civilian-Purpose' Angara Space Rocket

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos has terminated its first contract for the production of an Angara-1.2 carrier rocket, which it has ordered to launch three Gonets-M communications satellites in 2021, the documents obtained by Sputnik reveal.

The contract for the production of the Angara-1.

2 rocket for launching the Gonets-M satellites with numbers 33, 34 and 35 was signed between Roscosmos and the Khrunichev Center on July 25, 2019. Its value was estimated at slightly over 2 billion rubles ($31.5 million). The rocket was expected to be made by October 15, 2021.

According to the documents, the contract was terminated on October 30 by Roscosmos. The reasons for this move are not explained.