Roscosmos CEO Invites Putin to Visit Any Space Launch From Vostochny Cosmodrome

CEO of Russia's Roscosmos state space corporation Dmitry Rogozin invited on Saturday Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit any space launch from the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

The president has visited the Vostochny Cosmodrome as part of the visit to the Amur Region.

"I invite you to visit any launch. This year, we have carried out five launches, the sixth one is scheduled for October 14," Rogozin told Putin.

The Roscosmos CEO added that the next launch would be very difficult because the Frigate booster would gradually place spacecraft into different orbits.

Under the next launch from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket will place into orbit a group of UK's OneWeb communications satellites.