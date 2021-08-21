UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Chief Confirms 1-Day Delay Of Soyuz Rocket Launch At Foreign Customer's Request

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) The launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with UK satellites OneWeb from the Baikonur spaceport was postponed by one day at the request of the customer, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday.

"At Baikonur, the postponement of the launch of a space rocket for a day at the request of a foreign customer due to the non-readiness of its ground-based measuring equipment," Rogozin said on Telegram.

