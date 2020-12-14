Roscosmos Chief Doubts Large-Scale Cooperation of Countries in Creation of Lunar Base

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, doubts that the cooperation between Europe, Russia and China during creation of a scientific lunar base will be large-scale

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, doubts that the cooperation between Europe, Russia and China during creation of a scientific lunar base will be large-scale.

"I'm not sure that we are talking about some such conglomerate that can lead to the creation of a single lunar base, or some kind of common orbital structures," he said during an online roundtable at the Federation Council.

Rogozin recalled that in the summer of 2020, China offered Russia, in cooperation with Europe, to work on the creation of a "lunar scientific base.

Roscosmos chief also doubts the success of lunar program Artemis, to which the US is now attracting other countries.

"In many ways, this lunar space program of [US President Donald] Trump was designed for domestic consumption, it was an element of the demonstration of the forces of the Republican Party. I'm not sure the Democrats will do exactly the same thing," he said.