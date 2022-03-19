UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Chief Expects OneWeb To Go Bankrupt After Deprived Of Launches On Soyuz Rockets

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Roscosmos Chief Expects OneWeb to Go Bankrupt After Deprived of Launches on Soyuz Rockets

SAMARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The UK communications corporation OneWeb will go bankrupt without access to Russia's Soyuz rockets for the launch of its satellites, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, said on Saturday.

On March 2, Roscosmos warned OneWeb that the launch of new satellites on board the Soyuz rockets might be canceled if the company refuses to guarantee that its spacecraft will not be used for military purposes and if the UK government continues to be a shareholder. On March 4, the launch was canceled.

"They will no longer be launching any OneWeb satellites from either Baikonur or Kourou (space fields). The damage was inflicted directly upon the OneWeb company, and it will go bankrupt now," Rogozin said during a visit to the Rocket and Space Center "Progress."

Rogozin also said that Roscosmos will suspend taking commercial orders as it has enough work in Russia's interests.

Related Topics

Russia Company Visit Kourou United Kingdom March From Government Satellites

Recent Stories

OIC official anthem, Hum Mustafavi Hain, launched

OIC official anthem, Hum Mustafavi Hain, launched

9 minutes ago
 SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affo ..

SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affordable housing

48 minutes ago
 Govt speeds up efforts to woo Tareen group ahead o ..

Govt speeds up efforts to woo Tareen group ahead of No-Trust-Motion

2 hours ago
 Javed Miandad formally inducted into PCB Hall of F ..

Javed Miandad formally inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australian teams arrive at Qaddafi for t ..

Pakistan, Australian teams arrive at Qaddafi for training

3 hours ago
 PTI workers who stormed into Sindh House set free

PTI workers who stormed into Sindh House set free

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>