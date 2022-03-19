Roscosmos Chief Expects OneWeb to Go Bankrupt After Deprived of Launches on Soyuz Rockets

SAMARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The UK communications corporation OneWeb will go bankrupt without access to Russia's Soyuz rockets for the launch of its satellites, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, said on Saturday.

On March 2, Roscosmos warned OneWeb that the launch of new satellites on board the Soyuz rockets might be canceled if the company refuses to guarantee that its spacecraft will not be used for military purposes and if the UK government continues to be a shareholder. On March 4, the launch was canceled.

"They will no longer be launching any OneWeb satellites from either Baikonur or Kourou (space fields). The damage was inflicted directly upon the OneWeb company, and it will go bankrupt now," Rogozin said during a visit to the Rocket and Space Center "Progress."

Rogozin also said that Roscosmos will suspend taking commercial orders as it has enough work in Russia's interests.