Roscosmos Chief Not Ruling Out That Air 'Leaks' From ISS Via US Devices

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin is not ruling out that devices on the US segment of the International Space Station (ISS) could cause air leakage and pressure drop inside the ISS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin is not ruling out that devices on the US segment of the International Space Station (ISS) could cause air leakage and pressure drop inside the ISS.

"Let me explain a simple thing to you. When the US segment was closed and when measurements were made only in the Russian segment, all devices in the American segment were turned off due to the closure of the US segment. And it is quite likely that in working mode, these devices ooze," he said on the air of the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.

At the same time, the head of Roscosmos does not see a great danger and the need to "urgently do something." Now, the planned work of technical specialists is underway, he said. In February, he said, the Progress cargo spacecraft will arrive on the ISS with instruments for detailed study of the causes of the air leak from the station.

"Therefore, I would attribute all this to routine maintenance with instruments, with the station building itself, which will take a certain time, maybe several months of the new year, 2021," Rogozin added.