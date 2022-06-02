Roscosmos Chief Predicts Manufacturing Issues in Russia in One Year

Russia will experience issues with manufacturing in a year, but national space agency Roscosmos has already started preparing to meet these challenges, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday

"The situation in the country will change in a year, become more difficult because we will have exhausted the lifespan of aircraft and car fleets. We will face the problems that Roscosmos has already started solving," Rogozin said.

He admitted that not all industrial partners would be able to overcome these issues in time and there will be a significant downturn for everyone, which has to be recognized and prepared for.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops. Western countries and other allies of Kiev responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, including on the country's space industry.