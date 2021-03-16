Roscosmos Chief Rogozin Says Russia-China Moon Cooperation Not Directed Against West

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The agreement between Russia and China on a lunar research station is not directed against the West, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin wrote on Twitter.

"This is not true. The plans of Russia and China on lunar research are open to broad international participation.

This is not about confrontation, but about cooperation in exploring the Moon," Rogozin wrote.

In this way he commented on an article in The Washington Post, which said Moscow and Beijing were "drawing closer into a de facto alliance against the West."

Earlier, Roscosmos announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with China National Space Administration on the creation of an international lunar research station.