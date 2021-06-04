Roscosmos Chief Says Held First Conversation with Head of NASA

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, said on Friday that he held his first phone conversation with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

"A conversation with the new NASA chief of staff, Bill Nelson, took place," Rogozin confirmed on his Telegram page.