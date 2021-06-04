UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roscosmos Chief Says Held First Conversation With Head Of NASA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:28 PM

Roscosmos Chief Says Held First Conversation with Head of NASA

Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, said on Friday that he held his first phone conversation with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, said on Friday that he held his first phone conversation with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

"A conversation with the new NASA chief of staff, Bill Nelson, took place," Rogozin confirmed on his Telegram page.

Related Topics

Russia Nelson

Recent Stories

Rain frustrates England and New Zealand as third d ..

4 minutes ago

G7 health chiefs to bolster joint efforts to comba ..

4 minutes ago

Europe condemns 'disturbing' interview with jailed ..

4 minutes ago

US intel report on UFOs inconclusive: reports

4 minutes ago

Second seed Medvedev races into Roland Garros last ..

55 minutes ago

France detains Russian tennis player over suspecte ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.